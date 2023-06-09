Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE MRIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 91,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,248. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38.
Marin Software Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.