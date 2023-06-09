Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 91,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,248. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

