Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director Norman David Eansor Acquires 14,285 Shares of Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) Director Norman David Eansor bought 14,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,477.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.17 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

