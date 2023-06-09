Maxwell Simkoff Sells 54,910 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 54,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $16,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,063,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doma Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.27 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Doma by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

