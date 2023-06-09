McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

MCD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.06. 514,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.04. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

