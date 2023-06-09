Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

MHSDF opened at $2.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

