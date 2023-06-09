Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,977 shares of company stock worth $2,391,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,082,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.