MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Buys $1,129,835.70 in Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 358,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,129,835.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,281,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,025.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,068.06.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $572.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $21,919.74.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMU opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 541.6% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,608 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 114.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 96,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

