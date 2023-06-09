Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $73.00. The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

