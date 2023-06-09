MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $424.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.35.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $374.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.44.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

