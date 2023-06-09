Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $497.70 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.52.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

