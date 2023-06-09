Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $168.46 million and $1.67 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00052302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00035430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,822,527 coins and its circulating supply is 648,216,261 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.