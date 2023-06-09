Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Loews at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of L stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.37. 68,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.