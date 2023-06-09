Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 116,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,875,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after acquiring an additional 88,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 747,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

