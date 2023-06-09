Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $11.03 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.89. The stock had a trading volume of 466,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

