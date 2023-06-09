Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.79 Million Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.