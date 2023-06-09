Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 203,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.