Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,842,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.82. The stock had a trading volume of 223,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.