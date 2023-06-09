Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,480 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXP traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.83. 75,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,684. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.55.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,480 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

