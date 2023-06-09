Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,936 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DRI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 227,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,766. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

