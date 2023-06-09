Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,250 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,558,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,990,935,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,558,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,990,935,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,770,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,974,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

