Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.37. 63,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $486.30.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

