Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,703. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 334,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

