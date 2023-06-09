Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $728,863.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $728,863.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,422,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.65. 27,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 528.58 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

