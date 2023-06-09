Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $728,863.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $728,863.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,422,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Morningstar Price Performance
NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.65. 27,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 528.58 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
