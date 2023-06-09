Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Hits $1.22

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $57.59 million and $257,057.70 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00004590 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.17703146 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $302,437.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

