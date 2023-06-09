Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 4,591 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,885.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,731,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,136,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,101. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

