Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 284.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 836,025 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $45,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,993. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,484 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $139,898.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,033,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,799,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,484 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $139,898.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 639,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,033,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,681. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

