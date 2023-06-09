Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $335.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
