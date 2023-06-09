National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.70

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.70 and last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 15961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NPK shares. TheStreet lowered National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $584.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.