Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.39. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 157,317 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Natura &Co Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co



Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Further Reading

