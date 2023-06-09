NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $1.30 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $48.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00005340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00035326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 914,477,065 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 914,477,065 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.41412397 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $50,662,397.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

