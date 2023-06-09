Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $535.00. The stock had previously closed at $409.37, but opened at $424.50. Netflix shares last traded at $423.98, with a volume of 3,911,396 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

