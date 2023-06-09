NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $190.95

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. NFT has a market capitalization of $719,146.57 and approximately $190.95 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023466 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,596.37 or 1.00021439 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01950841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

