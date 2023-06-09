Nick Roberts Purchases 21,742 Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts bought 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £20,002.64 ($24,866.53).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Nick Roberts bought 183 shares of Diaceutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($186.55).

Diaceutics Price Performance

Shares of LON DXRX opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £74.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8,700.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.66. Diaceutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 118 ($1.47).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Diaceutics

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Monday.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

