NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

