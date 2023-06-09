NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Lowered to $85.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.81% from the stock’s current price.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $668,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

