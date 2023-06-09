NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NovoCure by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Articles

