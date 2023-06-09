Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,888 shares during the period. Nuvalent accounts for approximately 0.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $49,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 45,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

