Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.86

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 27655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
