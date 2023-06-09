Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.86

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 27655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

