Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Trading Up 3,289.8%

Shares of Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE – Get Rating) were up 3,289.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.99). Approximately 2,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.88.

Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.

