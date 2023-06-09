Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.65 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $72.27.
Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
See Also
