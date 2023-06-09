Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.65 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

