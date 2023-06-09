Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,531 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.33% of Omnicom Group worth $53,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OMC stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

