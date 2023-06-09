OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU) Shares Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) by 1,454.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in OmniLit Acquisition were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

OmniLit Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

