ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up to $28.72

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $29.94. ON shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 4,417,536 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONON. Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.17.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $1,867,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

