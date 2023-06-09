OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,035,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,871,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

OPKO Health Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Articles

