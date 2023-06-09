Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.16. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 2,899 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Optical Cable in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Optical Cable by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Optical Cable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.