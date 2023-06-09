Oracle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 69,346 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 38,422 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.2 %

ORCL stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,228,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,800. The firm has a market cap of $296.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.02.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

