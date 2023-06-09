OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

Shares of OTPBF opened at C$34.20 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a one year low of C$27.00 and a one year high of C$27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.24.

About OTP Bank Nyrt.

OTP Bank Nyrt engages in provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: OTP Core Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, Slovenia, Merkantil Group, Asset Management subsidiaries, other subsidiaries, Corporate Centre.

