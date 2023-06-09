Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE EME opened at $176.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $176.90.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

