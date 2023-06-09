Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,779 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

