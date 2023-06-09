Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys Shares of 58,600 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YMM opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

